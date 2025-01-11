Zelensky has briefed Biden on strategic planning against Russia — White House

WASHINGTON, January 11. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky briefed US incumbent President Joe Biden "on his strategic planning in the war" against Russia during a telephone conversation on Friday, the White House press service said in a statement.

On his part, Biden updated Zelensky "on US efforts to surge support to Ukraine and strengthen its position vis-а-vis Russia," the press service of the US administration said. "Over the past several months, the United States has delivered hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds, thousands of rockets, hundreds of armored vehicles, and other critical capabilities to Ukrainian forces <…>. In addition, today the United States announced a comprehensive sanctions package against the Russian energy sector," the statement reads.