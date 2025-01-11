Russia ranks second main LNG supplier to Spain in 2024

MADRID, January 11. /TASS/. Russia was the second main supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Spain in January - December 2024, according to data released by the Spanish energy company Enagas.

Spain purchased the equivalent of 72,360 GWh of LNG from Russia (21.3% of the total volume) in 12 months of last year, according to the company’s data. As a result, Russia was the second-biggest supplier of this type of fuel to the country in the reporting period after Algeria. In December, Madrid purchased 5,485 GWh of gas from Moscow, or 20.8% of the total volume.

Enagas reported earlier that Spain purchased 72,690 GWh of Russian LNG in 2023, up from 53,859 GWh in 2022. In FY 2023, Russia was the third-largest gas supplier to the kingdom.

Russian Ambassador to Madrid Yury Klimenko told TASS earlier that Spain was the main buyer of Russian LNG in the European Union in 2022-2023. From the economic point of view, it is not profitable for the country to break the major long-term contract with Russia, the diplomat said, adding that Spain was actively re-exporting part of gas to other European countries using its storage and regasification capacities.