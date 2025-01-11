Russian air defense shot down 5 HIMARS missiles, 181 Ukrainian drones — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems downed 5 HIMARS projectiles and 181 Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"The air defense systems shot down 5 US-made HIMARS multiple launch rockets and 181 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement said.
The ministry added that since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 40,077 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,480 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,508 combat vehicles with multiple launch rocket systems, 20,412 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 30,156 units of special military vehicles have already been destroyed.