Tanker with some 99,000 tons of oil drifting in Baltic Sea off Germany, awaits tow

BERLIN, January 10. /TASS/. A runaway tanker carrying some 99,000 tons of oil is drifting in the Baltic Sea off the German island of Rugen, the DPA news agency reported.

According to the agency, the Eventin, a 274-meter Panama-flagged vessel, was on its way from the Russian port of Ust Luga to Port Said in Egypt. The crew is aboard the drifting tanker, which is believed to pose no hazard to the environment.

The vessel will be towed to a port. It is not yet clear why control of the vessel was lost.