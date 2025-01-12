At least three killed, some 30 injured in passenger bus crash in DPR

DONETSK, January 12. /TASS/. At least three people were killed and up to 30 more injured in a passenger bus crash in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the regional Health Ministry’s press office said in a statement to TASS on Sunday.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry reported earlier stated that a passenger bus en route from Russia’s southern city of Krasnodar to Donetsk was carrying 37 passengers and it crashed turning over early on Sunday killing three people and injuring dozens more.

"Three people, all adults, were rushed to hospitals," the statement from the DPR Health Ministry reads. "Outpatient medical care was provided to 26 injured people, including three children.".