About 10,000 NATO troops to take part in Steadfast Dart drills in southeastern Europe

BRUSSELS, January 10. /TASS/. About 10,000 troops from nine NATO countries will take part in the Steadfast Dart exercise that will take place in Romania, Bulgaria and Greece between January 13 and February 26, the bloc’s press service said in a statement.

Although the drills are being held in Europe’s south, NATO said that the main goal will be to practice activities along Russia’s borders.

"The exercise demonstrates NATO’s ability to rapidly deploy forces from Europe to reinforce the defense of its eastern flank. This reinforcement will occur during a simulated emerging conflict scenario with a near-peer adversary, showing the ARF (Allied Reaction Force - TASS) capability to conduct and sustain complex operations across thousands of kilometers and in any condition. Approximately 10,000 personnel from nine allies, including air, land, maritime and special operation forces will participate,"the statement reads.

The British government announced earlier that the UK would provide "the largest contribution of forces with over 2,600 personnel, and 730 vehicles deploying to NATO’s eastern flank."