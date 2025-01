SIMFEROPOL, January 11. /TASS/. A massive DDoS attack on major telecom operators was recorded in Crimea on Saturday, the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs, Information, and Communications said.

"A massive DDoS attack is underway on major fixed and mobile operators in Crimea," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

The ministry clarified that technical specialists successfully repelled the attack. However, some services may not work correctly or be available to users.