Putin congratulates employees of Prosecutor's Office on their professional holiday

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has delivered a video message on the occasion of Prosecutor’s Office Workers Day celebrated in Russia on January 12.

"Comrades, veterans of the prosecutor’s office, please accept my warmest greetings on Prosecutor’s Office Workers Day. Established more than three centuries ago, the Russian Prosecutor’s Office has traversed different historical eras, but has always remained one of the most significant and substantive components of the state system, making a significant contribution to ensuring the rule of law and legal order in society," Putin said, noting that the best representatives of the supervisory agency had demonstrated a model of loyal service to the homeland, exemplifying integrity, incorruptibility, and exactingness.

He noted that during its three centuries of existence, the supervisory agency had been one of the significant links in the state system and had made a great contribution to ensuring the rule of law and legal order within society.

"Today, as before, the Prosecutor’s Office plays a key role in protecting the people’s rights and freedoms, and the foundations of the constitutional order, in Russia’s progress as a rule-of-law, democratic and social welfare state focused on ensuring a decent life and the free development of every person," Putin stated.

The president emphasized that professionalism, objectivity, and extensive powers enable prosecutors to restore citizens' violated rights, protect their good name and legitimate interests, suppress lawlessness and arbitrariness, and support the implementation of strategic plans for the country's development and long-term social programs. Thus, Putin continued, they are "strengthening faith in the state system’s resilience and justice and, most importantly, bolstering respect for the Prosecutor’s Office in society."

"Once again, I wish you all the best and would like to thank the current and former Russian prosecutors for their conscientious performance. I am confident that the Russian prosecutor corps will continue to faithfully serve our people, the Fatherland and the Law," the president concluded.

Russia celebrates Prosecutor’s Office Workers' Day on January 12 each year. The date was chosen because, on this day in 1722, Peter the Great established the country’s first supervisory bodies.