Almost 30 Ukrainian paratroopers taken prisoners after failed counterattack — expert

LUGANSK, January 11. /TASS/. Soldiers of the Ukrainian army’s separate air assault brigade have tried to counterattack Russian divisions in Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS, adding that almost 30 paratroopers were taken prisoners following the failed counterattack.

"After expansion of the beachhead by our troops <…> in Volchansk the Ukrainian militants tried to counterattack. According to information provided by my source, our assault units smashed the enemy. Moreover, 29 people of the 82nd separate air assault brigade of Ukraine’s armed units were taken prisoners," he said.