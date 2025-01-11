German Chancellor candidate wants to restore Nord Stream gas pipeline

BERLIN, January 11. /TASS/. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party wants to restore the Nord Stream gas pipeline, Chancellor candidate Alice Weidel said.

"We will once again engage the Nord Stream," she said, according to NTV. She made this statement during the federal party congress in Riesa, Saxony.

She added that her party wants to "dismantle all windmills" and restore the operation of nuclear power plants. She also call to extend the operation of coal power plants.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system. Later, Swedish seismologists said they had identified two explosions on the route of the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26, 2022. Following the incident, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case on charges of international terrorism. It is currently impossible to determine the timeframe for the repair of the gas pipelines.