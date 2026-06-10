Trump says Iran admits involvement in attack on US Apache helicopter

WASHINGTON, June 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that Iran has recognized its involvement in the attack on the American Apache helicopter, which was shot down in the Strait of Hormuz.

"And at first they said they didn't do it, then they admitted they did," the US president told reporters at the White House.

"Sort of easy, because we have the bomb," he added, referring to the munition that hit the helicopter. Earlier, the media reported that Apache collided with an Iranian drone. "We actually have the bomb, they're very lucky that bomb didn't explode. That bomb was lodged in a helicopter, didn't explode, it was on fire, but it didn't explode. "

Earlier, the Central Command of the US Armed Forces announced strikes against Iran after an American Apache helicopter was downed over the Strait of Hormuz.