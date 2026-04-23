Israel reports first rocket fire in north since truce with Hezbollah

TEL AVIV, April 23. /TASS/. The Israeli army said it had detected rocket fire targeting the northern parts of the country.

According to the military press service, several projectiles were launched toward the northern border community of Shtula. All the rockets were intercepted, the military said.

Sirens sounded in the Shtula area shortly before. This is the first report of rocket fire targeting northern Israel since the ceasefire between the Israeli army and Hezbollah units took effect. The truce has been in place since midnight on April 17 local time.