Russia’s steel output down 11.4% YOY in March — WSA

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Steel production in Russia in March 2026 decreased by 11.4% year-on-year and amounted to 5.4 mln metric tons, according to a report by the World Steel Association (WSA).

In March 2026, China is reported to produce 87 mln metric tons, which is 6.3% less year-on-year. India produced 15.3 mln metric tons (+9.4%). Steel production in Japan plunged by 4.1%, to 6.9 mln metric tons yet increased by 5.2% in the United States to 7.2 mln metric tons.

In this March, steel production in Russia, Ukraine, and other CIS countries amounted to 6.6 mln metric tons, which is 7.9% less than a year earlier.

Countries of Asia and Oceania produced 119.3 million metric tons, with the output decreasing by 3.9% year-on-year this March. The EU countries produced 11.4 million metric tons of steel, which is 4.6% less than a year earlier.

Steel production by North American countries in March increased by 3.5% year-on-year to 9.5 million metric tons. Steel production by South American countries for the reporting period amounted to 3.6 mln metric tons, which is 0.5% lower year-on-year. Middle East countries produced 3.5 mln tons of steel, reducing the output by 33.5% year-on-year. Overall, global steel production in March 2026 amounted to 159.9 mln metric tons, which is 4.2% less than a year earlier, according to the association's report.

The World Steel Association is one of the largest industry associations in the world. Its member companies account for approximately 85% of the world's steel production.