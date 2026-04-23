US leader says he needed no NATO support in Iran, was simply testing allies

LONDON, April 23. /TASS/. The United States did not need support from other countries for strikes against Iran, and Washington’s request for assistance was designed to test its NATO allies, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with the BBC.

"I didn't need them at all but they should've been there. I didn't need them, obviously. We've wiped Iran's military out. I didn't need anybody," Trump said. On his request for support, he said it was "more of a test."

Speaking about the prospects of reaching an agreement with Iran, the White House host stated that the republic "is dying to make a deal." "So whatever I'm saying or whatever I'm doing, it seems to be working very well," Trump noted.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. According to the Iranian side, a total of 3,375 Iranians died as a result of US and Israeli attacks over the 40 days of war. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions.

On April 21, the US leader announced on Truth Social that Washington intends to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, Tehran does not intend to comply with Washington’s unilaterally announced extension of the ceasefire and will prioritize its own interests. On April 22, Iranian permanent representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said that Tehran believes negotiations with the US in Pakistan could resume if the US lifts its naval blockade of Iran.