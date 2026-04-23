EU seeks to compensate for ‘erosion in NATO’ by declaring Russia enemy — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Europeans are trying to compensate for the "erosion in NATO" and are once again declaring Russia an enemy and drawing a new dividing line, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a comment to Channel One.

He pointed out that Western countries were once again trying to create a dividing line. "Beyond NATO, Europe is now rapidly developing its own dimension of a common security policy," Peskov said. "In fact, things are moving toward them compensating for a certain ‘erosion in NATO’ by creating their own security identity. And amid all these processes, they are once again declaring us their enemy" he added.