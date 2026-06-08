Armenian elections accompanied by arrests, pressure — ex-president

YEREVAN, June 8. /TASS/. The recent parliamentary elections in Armenia were held amid pressure from the authorities and were accompanied by arrests of opposition activists, former president and the leader of the Armenia bloc, Robert Kocharyan, said.

"The elections were held amid widespread pressure from the authorities, arrests of opposition figures, unprecedented misuse of the administrative resource and irregularities committed during the voting process," he said in a statement posted on Facebook (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

Kocharyan thanked voters for "every ballot of trust, cast in favor" of his electoral alliance.