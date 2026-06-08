Death toll in Philippine earthquake rises to 32, over 130 wounded — Reuters

BANGKOK, June 8. /TASS/. The death toll in the recent 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck off the second-largest island in the Philippines, Mindanao, has risen to 32, while at least 134 were injured, Reuters reported citing local authorities.

The majority of deaths were caused by landslides and collapsed buildings.

Local authorities report that dozens of buildings are damaged in central and northern parts of the Mindanao Island, including schools, hospitals and apartment blocks. Around 10,000 people have been evacuated from their homes.