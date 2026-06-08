Pashinyan threatens opposition during his election campaign — OSCE report

YEREVAN, June 8. /TASS/. During the latest parliamentary election campaign in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan used offensive rhetoric and publicly threatened the opposition, international observers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said.

"During several campaign events, the Prime Minister used offensive and inflammatory language, including towards displaced Armenian refugees. In some cases, the Prime Minister publicly threatened opposition candidates with investigations and nationalization of their companies; some of the nationalization proceedings had started before the campaign period," the election observation mission said in a statement on preliminary findings.

"The online campaign was confrontational and divisive, marked by frequent personal attacks between contestants and inflammatory rhetoric, mainly by the Prime Minister and, in some cases, opposition leaders," the report reads.

The parliamentary election was held in Armenia on June 7. According to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission based on all 2,005 polling stations, the ruling Civil Contract party of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is receiving 49.825% of the vote. The bloc of businessman Samvel Karapetyan, Strong Armenia, is receiving 23.281%, while the bloc of former President Robert Kocharyan, Armenia, is receiving 9.934%. The Prosperous Armenia party of businessman Gagik Tsarukyan will not be represented in the Armenian parliament, as according to updated preliminary data from the Central Election Commission it received 3.996% of the vote. The turnout stood at 58.97%.

Earlier, local observers and the opposition reported unprecedented electoral violations, including carousel voting. The electoral cycle was marred by arrests of opposition activists, which took place during the election campaign, the day of silence and the voting day.