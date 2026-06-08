Russia’s Almaz-Antey to showcase shipborne air defense systems at Fleet 2026 naval show

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Almaz-Antey Group will showcase shipborne Rif-M, Shtil-1 and Resurs surface-to-air missile systems at the Fleet 2026 International Maritime Defense Show, the company’s press office reported on Monday.

"In its exposition, Almaz-Antey will provide information on Rif-M, Shtil-1 and Resurs surface-to-air missile systems mounted on ships of various displacements," the press office said in a statement.

The Rif-M anti-aircraft missile system is capable of exercising control of various types of surface-to-air missiles in a combat environment, which allows for the optimal use of the ammunition load in accomplishing tactical objectives, it explained.

Naval show visitors will be able to view a mockup of a Shtil-1 surface-to-air missile launcher and a model of the launcher’s 9M317ME missile with a firing range of 50 km, the press office said.

The Resurs multi-channel air defense system is designed to defend surface ships against attacks by enemy manned aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles at close range, including those flying at extremely low altitudes. The system is capable of engaging up to five targets, it said.

In addition, Almaz-Antey Group will demonstrate models of cruise missiles making part of the Kalibr-PLE integrated missile system of submarines and the Kalibr-NKE system of surface ships. As their specific feature, these missiles are highly accurate, move along a complex flight path, in particular, at extremely low altitudes, taking into account and following terrain features to bypass air defense areas, and are jam-resistant and autonomous, the press office reported.

Almaz-Antey Group’s display stand will also feature the Komar air defense turret mount capable of effectively fighting both aerial attack weapons and uncrewed boats. The system combines 9M342 Igla-S and 9M120-1 Ataka missiles and also a gyro-stabilized system, which helps adapt the use of missiles in a marine environment. The system is capable of tracking targets and aiming missiles both automatically and manually, it said.