LUGANSK, June 8. /TASS/. The Ukraine military attacked the Moscow-Simferopol passenger train in an attempt to intimidate people and disrupt the tourist season on the Crimean Peninsula, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS, calling the strike on the train a terrorist act.

On the night of June 8, Ukrainian drones attacked the locomotive of the Moscow-Simferopol passenger train on the territory of the Republic of Crimea, resulting in the death of the assistant driver and the injury of the driver himself.

"Kiev continues its terrorist activities against civilians. <...> The Ukrainian military-political criminal leadership continues to intimidate Russian civilian population, trying to completely disrupt the tourist season <...>. And, naturally, knowing this, they are trying by all available means and methods to cut off logistics and disrupt the normal functioning of civilian organizations," he said.

Marochko noted that in the train attacked by Ukrainian troops, "naturally, there were no military personnel" - Kiev attacked "solely civilian infrastructure."