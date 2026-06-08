Saudi Arabia to boost trade turnover with Russia — minister

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia is going to boost the trade turnover with Russia and stimulate the investment interaction, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef told TASS in the interview in conclusion of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"I'm sure there is room for a lot of cooperation. If we look today at the trade between the two countries, it's very small, only 4 point something billion. So it does not reflect the economy of Saudi Arabia and the economy of Russia, and I think this is our job now to see where are the areas of collaboration to increase the trade, to promote investments, and to bring the private sector together," the minister said.

"I was happy to see also that there is a lot of private sector participation in this event, and I am sure it will yield good results working with some Russian companies," he added.