Several EU countries want to resume dialogue with Russia in OSCE — Russian envoy

VIENNA, June 8. /TASS/. A number of countries from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe realize the need to resume dialogue with Russia, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyansky said.

"I can say that there are several European countries, who understand the need to resume dialogue with Russia. I would not name any of them, because if I do, it will be used against them," he told reporters.

In his words, such countries are unable to promote their stance independently, bypassing the European Union and NATO, because they are not ready to go against the 'bloc' approach.

"In particular, European Union bureaucrats are looking after their lines, so that nobody tries to step out, and everybody follows the lead," Polyansky said.

In his words, European countries voluntarily gave up decisions on many foreign policy issues to the European commission.

"It is a deliberate self-imposed restriction of sovereignty. Not that someone is forcing them to remain silent. A decision was once made [by national governments] to transfer some of their decision-making powers to the supranational level, and now they are behaving in line with it. In turn, the European Union is keeping a watchful eye to ensure that there is no major difference in the members’ positions on key issues, such as Russia," the diplomat said.

"It’s not that there is some sort of a commonly accepted document that allows absolutely no interpretations. However, there are basic stances, and deviations from them are not allowed. As a rule, they are agreed upon in advance, in the form of a corresponding joint stance, or are coordinated during EU member countries’ meetings in Vienna," the Russian envoy said.