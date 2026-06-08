Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un reach important consensus on advancing bilateral ties

BEIJING, June 8. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have reached an important consensus on advancing bilateral relations in a new era, the Xinhua news agency reported following a welcoming banquet held during the Chinese leader’s state visit.

Xi said that during the visit he and Kim Jong Un reached important agreements, including maintaining high-level contacts, deepening strategic coordination, expanding practical cooperation, strengthening people-to-people ties, and promoting bilateral relations from the strategic perspective of the future of socialism.

Kim Jong Un said his latest meeting with Xi had produced important agreements in light of changes in the international environment, adding that the two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual interest.

The welcoming banquet was held on June 8 at the Mokran Hall in Pyongyang and was attended by Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan, Kim and his wife Ri Sol Ju, as well as Cai Qi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.