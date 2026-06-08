Saudi Arabia plans to cooperate with Russia during next one hundred years — minister

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia is already planning how to cooperate with Russia during the next one hundred years, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef told TASS in the interview in conclusion of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We are celebrating 100 years of relations this year, and we are now building [plans for] the next 100 years," the minister said.

"There are so many opportunities. I can speak for at least the areas that I am responsible for. When we look at the industrial strategy today, there is a lot of sectors that we are targeting where Russia has good experience. Also in mining, there is a lot of areas where we can collaborate," Al-Khorayef noted.

"We look forward definitely to working more and more," he added.