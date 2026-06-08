Ebola deaths in DR Congo exceed 100 — health ministry

PRETORIA, June 8. /TASS/. The number of confirmed deaths from Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has reached 101, the country’s health ministry said.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 550. The previous update put the death toll at 91 and the number of patients at 515.

Medical teams from other countries have started to arrive to help the disaster-hit nation. DR Congo’s Minister of Communication and Media Patrick Muyaya Katembwe said a plane with a group of Chinese medical experts had landed in the Congolese capital.

"Their mission for medical aid and support to local disease response to the Ebola outbreak will last for three months," he said.

Last week, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) warned that the current Ebola outbreak, which struck DR Congo and Uganda in May, may become one of the largest and deadliest since the virus was first discovered in Africa in 1976.