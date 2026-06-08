Ukraine attacks settlements of Donetsk People’s Republic 12 times

DONETSK, June 9. /TASS/. Ukraine has attacked the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 12 times over the past day, killing one civilian and injuring two, according to the Department for the Documentation of War Crimes of Ukraine of the Administration of the Head and Government of the DPR.

"[Recorded] 12 facts of armed attacks by the AFU (armed formations of Ukraine - TASS). Information has been received about the death of one and injury of two civilians," it said in a statement.

Cars and trucks, as well as a civilian infrastructure facility, were damaged. In total, the Ukrainian army fired 18 different types of ammunition at the DPR, the department added. The largest number of attacks was recorded in the Gorlovka and Mariupol directions.