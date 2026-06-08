Novak instructs to use all available instruments to provide Russia with fuel

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted the need of working out specific actions and steps enabling prompt monitoring of all the processes in the national fuel and energy segment and making it possible to use the entire set of instruments available for reliable oil products’ supplies to consumers, the Russian Cabinet said after the fuel market situation meeting.

The Ministry of Energy presented support measures aimed at maintaining the balance in the domestic fuel market during the meeting. "Particular attention was paid to ensuring seamless supplies of petroleum products to consumers, timely response to changes in the market circumstances, and to logistical matters," the government said.

The analysis of the domestic fuel market situation prepared on the basis of monitoring system data was unveiled at the meeting. Participants reviewed the evolution of gasoline and diesel fuel prices and issues of fuel availability in regions.