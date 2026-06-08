Forum opportunities in Russia are positively surprising — minister

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef told TASS in the interview that the opportunities offered by forums in Russia came as a nice surprise for him.

"I was really very surprised, I mean, positively surprised, the amount of attention that we have been able to create. What I really enjoyed when I visited Innoprom in Moscow and also in Riyadh is the innovation part. Because today I think the game is really how to introduce the right innovation to do things, you know, more competitively, much faster, with less cost. And I think we have seen some very interesting technologies which can, you know, be applied immediately in activities in Saudi Arabia," the minister said.

"If you ask me what was the highlight of the Innoprom, I think the ability to innovate and to find solutions for different challenges in trade, in logistics, especially logistics, for example, in mining also," Al-Khorayef said. "Mining is an industry that takes a long time, so whenever we can shorten the time, it will allow us to bring projects much faster," the minister stressed.