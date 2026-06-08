Final results of Armenia’s parliamentary elections to be announced on June 14 — CEC

YEREVAN, June 8. /TASS/. Final results of the June 7 parliamentary elections in Armenia will be released on June 14, Chairman of the country’s Central Electoral Commission (CEC) Vahagn Hovakimyan said.

"We will continue ballot counting until Friday. After that, we will consider complaints and statements. And the final results will be announced on June 14," he told Armenia’s Public Television.

Under the country’s Constitutional Code, complaints can be lodged with the Constitutional Court five days after June 14, when the final results will be announced, he recalled. "Thus, we will sum up the results on June 14. And June 19 is the day when political forces that took part in the elections will be able to apply to the Constitutional Court. If they do, we will go to the Constitutional Court for discussions, Further actions will depend on the court," Hovakimyan explained.

The Constitutional Court will have 15 days to consider complaints. If no complaints are filed, the next stage will be the distribution of mandates.

The parliamentary election was held in Armenia on June 7. According to preliminary data from the Central Electoral Commission based on all 2,005 polling stations, the ruling Civil Contract party of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is receiving 49.825% of the vote. The bloc of businessman Samvel Karapetyan, Strong Armenia, is receiving 23.281%, while the bloc of former President Robert Kocharyan, Armenia, is receiving 9.934%. The Prosperous Armenia party of businessman Gagik Tsarukyan will not be represented in the Armenian parliament, as according to updated preliminary data from the Central Electoral Commission, it received 3.996% of the vote. The turnout stood at 58.97%.

Earlier, local observers and the opposition reported unprecedented electoral violations, including carousel voting. The electoral cycle was marred by arrests of opposition activists, which took place during the election campaign, the day of silence, and the voting day.