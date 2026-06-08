BERLIN, June 8. /TASS/. Co-chair of Germany’s Left Party Jan van Aken suggested Angela Merkel, the German chancellor in 2005-2021, as a possible European Union’s mediator to talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

According to Der Spiegel, van Aken told reporters that Europe should assume a more active role in the diplomatic effort. In his opinion, Merkel could play become a balancing force in this standoff. He described the former chancellor as "a serious partner in negotiations," who can defend European interests and, at the same time, earn respect both in Moscow and Kiev.

The debate was sparked by Moscow’s proposal. Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on May 9 that Moscow remained ready for talks with Europe. The Russian leader specified that he saw former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder as the best choice for this kind of dialogue. Still, Putin said that the Europeans were free to choose "a leader they trust, provided the person has not spoken ill" of Russia.