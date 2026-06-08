Riyadh reengineered logistics from Hormuz to Red Sea — minister

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia redirected its exports from the Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea after the start of the conflict of the United States and Israel with Iran, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef told TASS in the interview in conclusion of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Saudi Arabia have shown great resistance and ability to show the world that we continue to produce. For example, the fertilizer business, Saudi Arabia is a large exporter of fertilizer. We had a small dip in the beginning because most of our fertilizer was shipped from the Gulf and through the Strait of Hormuz, but then we shifted all the logistics to go through the Red Sea and now we are back on track," the minister said.

"I think also these current events have shown the world that Saudi Arabia, regardless of the political tension and the challenges, always will continue to show ability to grow and to be resistant," Al-Khorayef added.