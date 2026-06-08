Tanker catches fire off Oman’s coast — UKMTO

LONDON, June 8. /TASS/. A fire broke out on board an oil tanker not far from Oman’s coast, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center under the Royal Navy said.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 150 NM northeast of Masirah, Oman. A tanker has experienced a fire onboard resulting in the evacuation of crew," the report says.

The cause of the incident has not been determined yet.

"There are no reports of environmental impact at present," UKMTO said.

The incident was marked as "suspicious activity."

Omani and Indian authorities are coordinating the response, the center added.