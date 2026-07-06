MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian drone attack on the Siege of Sevastopol panorama building last month was an intricately planned operation by Britain and its special services, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement seen by TASS.

"According to information coming to the SVR, the heinous attack on the Siege of Sevastopol museum in June was a carefully planned provocation plotted by London and its special services. The Ukrainian military prepared drones and launched them. However, the Ukrainians were unaware of the true purpose behind the attack. Flight tasks were uploaded into weapons systems by British specialists acting under the guise of military advisers," the statement reads.

"Why did the British target the building housing a panorama depicting the heroic defense of the city (Sevastopol — TASS) during the Crimean War of 1853-1856? There were no military facilities near the museum. The reason is London views the Ukraine conflict largely as an attempt to avenge their failed 19th-century project to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia," the SVR added.

"We are adamant that the British will have to answer for this attack and multiple other barbaric crimes against the people of Russia and Ukraine anyway," the SVR warned.