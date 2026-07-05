Development of small nuclear power plants in US proves correctness of Rosatom's plans

MOSCOW, July 5 /TASS/. The active development of low-power nuclear power plants in the United States proves the correctness of Rosatom's movement in this direction and confirms the reality of accelerated development of nuclear generation, said Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.

"The widening activities of the US administration and US developers is one of the clear examples of the fact that the forecasts for the accelerated development of nuclear energy in the world are not just hypotheses, but a real process unfolding before our eyes," he said in an article he contributed to the publication "Strana Rosatom".

Likhachev congratulated his US colleagues, "who have brought their microreactors to physical production for the first time in many decades. But the active movement of the United States towards the development of low-power nuclear power plant projects is another confirmation of the correctness of the course towards the widespread implementation of such projects, which Rosatom set in its time by launching the world's first floating small nuclear power plant in Chukotka".