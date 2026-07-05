Jewelry worth about 4 million euros stolen from French museum — Le Parisien

PARIS, July 5. /TASS/. Jewelry worth 4 million euros was stolen from the Lalique Jewelry Museum in the Wingen-sur-Moder commune in eastern France, according to Le Parisien.

"About 20 pieces of jewelry were stolen. The amount of damage is currently estimated, but it may amount to several million euros, probably about four million," the newspaper quoted a source close to the investigation as saying.

The robbery took place at about 05:30 a.m. local time (03:30 a.m. GMT). The intruders entered the building and immediately went to the jewelry room. Although the burglar alarm went off, the thieves could not be apprehended. While the security company was checking the cause of the alarm, a cleaning lady was the first to arrive at the scene and call the gendarmes.

The paper said that after the Louvre 2025 heist, this museum was placed on the list of vulnerable objects and was "under special supervision." It was opened in 2011 next to the factory named after Rene Lalique (1860-1945), a decorator and artist who worked in the Art Nouveau and Art Deco styles and became famous for glass and jewelry. The collection of the museum dedicated to his work includes more than 650 works.