MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. A security buffer zone on the Russian-Ukrainian border is conditioned by the aggressive nature of the Kiev regime and the Russian military is engaged in this process systematically reaching the appropriate progress, Russian PresidentialSpokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Based on the aggressive nature of the Kiev regime and in order to insure the safety of our citizens, we are setting up a security zone, or the so-called, buffer zone," Peskov stated. "This buffer zone is being created systematically. We do register significant results regarding the terms of our troops’ advancing."

"There area should be no in no one doubts that it would will be serve to extend the necessary area ensuring our security," he continued.

"Our troops are advancing," Peskov continued. "No one here should have any doubt that our military is proceeding systematically, and we are seeing concrete results."

The Kremlin spokesman said that the liberation of Konstantinovka is one of them.

"This is a milestone, it is the most important step towards taking the common fortified area of Kramatorsk and Slavyansk," Peskov added.