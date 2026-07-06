Kremlin spokesman comments on Putin-Trump call, Russia-China drills

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the latest telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, as well as Russia’s joint drills with China, in his daily briefing on Monday.

TASS has gathered the key statements made by the Russian presidential press secretary.

On Putin-Trump call

- The phone call Putin and Trump held at the end of last week allowed Russia to reiterate its position to the US straight away: "It was a good opportunity to convey our position to the US president first-hand at the highest level."

- The two leaders expect to talk more in the near future: "Indeed, both President Putin and President Trump came to an understanding that they will touch base again in the near future."

- Trump’s position on the Ukraine conflict has been quite consistent: "The US president holds a fairly consistent position [on Ukraine], and all these allegations about him flip-flopping are certainly untrue."

- Trump "is open to listening to the information Putin is providing."

- The Kremlin spokesman declined to comment on how Trump reacted to Russia's statements: "Perhaps, it would not be appropriate to speak about Trump’s reaction."

Putin wary of foreign ‘warmongers’

- Putin’s order to analyze the involvement "of every instigator of continued war in Ukraine" was directed to the Russian Defense Ministry and intelligence agencies with the relevant information, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "It’s for the Defense Ministry. There are also intelligence agencies that have the necessary information on the extent to which other countries are involved in warmongering efforts," he said.

On Russia-China drills

- Russia-China joint drills aren’t directed against anyone: "As for our joint exercises, they aren’t targeted against anyone - against any country of the region - and this is the fact everyone should proceed from. On the contrary, Russia-China cooperation in such an important and responsible area is a crucial factor of regional predictability and security."

On China’s missile test

- China does not threaten any country in the Asia-Pacific region or elsewhere in the world and has the sovereign right to test missiles: "We believe that it’s China’s sovereign right to test its missiles and continue military development. China does not threaten any country in the region or other parts of the world; China is our close ally and strategic partner."