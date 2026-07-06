Russian automakers showcase their new models at Innoprom exhibition

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Russian automakers presented their new models at the Innoprom international industrial exhibition in Yekaterinburg, a TASS correspondent reported.

At the Rostec stand, AvtoVAZ showcased the Lada Iskra model and the pre-production Lada Azimut crossover, the production of which is set to begin in September 2026.

The Evolute brand unveiled the I-SKY electric crossover and the I-Space model, which are manufactured at a plant in the Lipetsk Region.

The Moscow-based Moskvich plant showcased one of its newest models, the Moskvich M70 crossover. The Atom electric vehicle, which is also assembled at the Moskvich plant’s facilities, was displayed at the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry's stand.

AGR Holding unveiled the Tenet T9, a full-size crossover slated for full-cycle production at the Kaluga automotive plant. The Tula Region, which is home to the manufacturing facilities of Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor, also showcased its own new model, the Haval H7 SUV.

The 16th International Industrial Exhibition Innoprom is taking place in Yekaterinburg from July 6 to 9. The partner country is the Republic of Indonesia. The event is organized by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry and the Government of Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region. TASS is the event’s general news agency.