Russia looks forward to Witkoff and Kushner’s visit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia would welcome a visit by US president emissaries Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner as soon they have free time, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"They're busy right now. Once they have more time to spare, they will always be welcome in Moscow," he said.

Russia maintains contacts with the United States through existing channels even now, when there have been no visits by the emissaries of the US president Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for a long time, Peskov added.

"Contacts are indeed quite frequent through the available channels," he noted.