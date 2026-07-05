Russian air defenses down 282 Ukrainian UAVs, nine smart bombs in past day — top brass

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down 282 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), nine smart bombs and a Neptune-MD missile over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 282 fixed-wing unmanned aircraft, nine guided aerial bombs and a Neptune-MD missile," the ministry said in a statement.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 673 Ukrainian warplanes, 284 helicopters, 174,695 unmanned aerial vehicles, 664 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,029 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,754 multiple rocket launchers, 35,656 field artillery guns and mortars and 65,702 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.