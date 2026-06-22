Israel may announce 'symbolic' withdrawal of troops from southern Lebanon — CNN

NEW YORK, June 22. /TASS/. Israel is considering the possibility of announcing a "symbolic" withdrawal of troops from southern Lebanon amid the upcoming Israeli-Lebanese talks in the United States, CNN reported citing an Israeli source.

The source said the idea was discussed ahead of the three-day talks, scheduled to take place in Washington later this week.

The withdrawals would constitute a pullback of some of Israeli forces from minor areas behind the so-called Yellow Line, CNN said.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said his country was not planning to withdraw its forces from the security zone in southern Lebanon, including the Beaufort Castle area.