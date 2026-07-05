Brazil fails to reach World Cup quarterfinals for first time in 36 years

WASHINGTON, July 6. /TASS/. Brazil's national soccer team failed to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in 36 years. At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Brazilians lost 2-1 to Norway in the round of 16.

The last time Brazil posted such a result was at the 1990 World Cup, when the team lost 1-0 to Argentina in the round of 16. Argentina went on to reach the final.

Brazil are the most successful team in World Cup history, having won the tournament in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002. The Brazilians have not reached the final since their most recent World Cup triumph.

The World Cup is being held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The tournament features 48 teams for the first time and will conclude on July 19. Argentina are the defending champions.