MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Drone operators from Russia's Center battlegroup destroyed dozens of Ukrainian ground robotic systems in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"FPV drone crews from the Center battlegroup destroyed dozens of Ukrainian ground robotic systems in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

FPV drone operators detect and strike enemy ground robotic systems both in open terrain and at concealed positions. In addition, the crews use Molniya-2 strike drones to destroy better-protected and more distant targets, complementing the capabilities of quadcopter-type FPV drones.