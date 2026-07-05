MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The "analytical materials" discussed in the Western press about a possible Russian strike on Polish territory are "horror stories" that have spread too widely, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin, a journalist of Vesti.

"There are a lot of horror stories published about the Russian Federation," he stated.

Some Polish and British media simultaneously published "forecasts" about the alleged imminent attack on Poland and the Baltic states. Newspaper sources claim that the Ukrainian crisis, threatening to expand to EU countries, can be used to reduce support for Kiev.