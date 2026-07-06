Russian forces strike over 150 Ukrainian army deployment sites in past day — top brass

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian forces struck deployment sites of the Ukrainian army and foreign mercenaries in over 150 areas during the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,380 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,380 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 195 troops, a tank and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 200 troops and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 165 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 310 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 455 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 55 troops and three jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Mirlogi, Khoten and Volnaya Sloboda in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Olkhovatka, Zakharovka, Shevyakovka, Grigorovka and Bely Kolodez in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 195 personnel, a tank, a US-made HMMWV armored combat vehicle and seven motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kapitolovka, Gusinka, Mikhailovka and Podliman in the Kharkov Region, Shchurovo, Yatskovka, Rubtsy and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 200 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, among them five Western-made armored vehicles, 15 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Nikolayevka, Vasilyevskaya Pustosh, Orekhovatka and Stenki in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 165 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system and two electronic warfare stations in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 310 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 310 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Dobropolye, Annovka, Shilovka, Novofyodorovka, Svetloye and Sergeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 310 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and five electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 455 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 455 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of an assault brigade, three air assault brigades, an unmanned systems brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Kolomiytsy, Pokrovskoye and Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Chervonaya Krinitsa in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 455 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 55 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 55 Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Razumovka and Kushugum in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 55 Ukrainian military personnel, eight motor vehicles and three electronic warfare stations were destroyed," it said.

Russian air defenses intercept 811 Ukrainian UAVs, nine smart bombs in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 811 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and nine smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down nine guided aerial bombs and 811 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 673 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 175,506 unmanned aerial vehicles, 664 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,048 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,754 multiple rocket launchers, 35,666 field artillery guns and mortars and 65,761 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.