Sinara Group unveils scale model of high-speed train manufacturing complex

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Sinara Group has unveiled a scale model of a high-speed train manufacturing complex at the Innoprom exhibition, a TASS correspondent reported.

The complex is located in the city of Verkhnyaya Pyshma. Construction of five new facilities is currently underway, including two production buildings, a design center, an administrative building, and a traction drive testing center. The total area will reach 67,000 square meters.

The facilities are 75% complete, and their handover is scheduled for 2026.