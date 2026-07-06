MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian losses resulting from the actions of Russia's West battlegroup over the past day included 111 heavy quadcopters, 35 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, and six ammunition depots, the group's spokesman Ivan Bigma said.

"Air defense crews and mobile fire groups shot down 35 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, 111 heavy quadcopters, and one enemy loitering munition," he said.

Bigma also said that the group's troops detected and destroyed six field ammunition depots, 43 UAV command posts, and two Starlink satellite communications terminals.