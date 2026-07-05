MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Kiev's strikes the objects that are not connected with either the Russian army or the defense industry, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"The actions of the Kiev regime is of a terrorist nature, and the Kiev regime is attacking facilities of our energy complex, civilian infrastructure, which, in fact, has nothing to do with the military complex, the military-industrial complex," he said. "This is an absolutely obvious terrorist manifestation of the Kiev regime.".