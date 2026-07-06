ZVENIGOROD, July 6. /TASS/. The United States’ rhetoric is indicating a growing drift away from agreements on Ukraine, while the "warmonger party" represented by EU and NATO countries is trying to win the Americans over, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"In Ukraine, European NATO members and Canada are deliberately and persistently fueling the armed conflict, flooding the Kiev regime with weapons and providing financial and political support. The warmonger party, represented by the ruling circles of Britain, Germany and France, as well as the leadership of the EU and NATO, seeks to win over the Americans, who - judging by their rhetoric and recent actions - are increasingly moving away from the concept of resolving the Ukraine issue through negotiations and compromise, " he pointed out, speaking at the 24th PIR Center International School on Global Security.

According to Ryabkov, the pressure of sanctions on Russia is not just being maintained but is intensifying as attempts continue to push the country from international markets, including energy ones.