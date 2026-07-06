Ukraine conflict leads to collapse of Euro-Atlantic security model — Russian diplomat

ZVENIGOROD /Moscow Region/, July 6. /TASS/. The Ukraine conflict has led to the collapse of the Euro-Atlantic security model, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The conflict in Ukraine, which was provoked by the West and largely planned by this group of countries, has led to the ultimate breakdown and collapse of the Euro-Atlantic security model," he said, speaking at the 24th PIR Center International School on Global Security.

Ryabkov pointed out that it had taken decades of efforts by politicians and diplomats to build the model, with Russia playing a leading role in the process.

"The crisis of Euro-Atlantism became clear a long time ago. Year after year, decade after decade, the West continued its steady geopolitical and economic expansion eastward, moving NATO’s military infrastructure closer to our borders. It violated arms control treaties and agreements, and sabotaged the Minsk package of measures in order to turn Ukraine into a foothold against Russia," the deputy foreign minister stressed.